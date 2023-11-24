Manor Green College, Crawley receives prestigious Artsmark Award

Students and staff at Manor Green College (MGC) are celebrating after receiving a prestigious Platinum Artsmark Award, the highest possible rating from the Arts Council England.By awarding Platinum, a level held by only a small number of schools in the country, the Arts Council has recognised the exceptional standard of creative education and opportunity at MGC, and its position as an ‘opinion former’ in the wider community

Artsmark is the only creative quality standard for schools, accredited by Arts Council England. It supports them to develop and celebrate arts and cultural education across the whole curriculum, bringing learning to life for children and young people.

To achieve their Artsmark Award, MGCdeveloped their arts and cultural provision to embed a broad and ambitious curriculum that increased accreditation and collaboration and resulted in tangible outcomes that have improved the experience and aspirations of their students. This was achieved, despite the pandemic, by creating an overall plan that was committed to and delivered across the whole college.

Manor Green College (MGC) received professional support and training throughout their three years and developed partnerships with Stopgap Dance, Carousel, Chichester Festival Theatre and their local SEND schools network, amongst others. MGC are only the second school in West Sussex to receive the Platinum level award. In recognition, Crawley Member of Parliament Hon Henry Smith, will present MGC with their award at their Winter Lights Festival on Thursday 7th December at 4pm.

The Artsmark assessor commended MGC: “'Manor Green has gone from strength to wonderful strength in its second Artsmark journey, the first part of which took place against the backdrop of the pandemic. You adapted rapidly and creatively, developing and deploying the digital skills of your staff to maintain and adapt your offer, notably turning your Winter Lights Festival into a film. The digital skills have been retained and put to excellent use beyond the pandemic, with Film-Making and Photography both becoming additional options as accredited courses. You make a strong case for the impact of the arts on outcomes for learning and well-being.”

On receiving the award, Head teacher Tom Smith said: “Receiving the Artsmark Platinum Award is a superb achievement and a recognition of all the incredible work that goes on within and beyond the college in terms of the Creative and Performing Arts. As one of only a small number of schools to have achieved the Platinum level of this award, it demonstrates just how rare it is and just how much MGC excels in this area.”

