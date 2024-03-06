Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, dedicated to fostering motivation and success within teams, featured expert insights, interactive discussions, and opportunities to connect with like-minded professionals.

In an era marked by technological advancements, the Manor Royal People Conference emphasised the enduring importance of human-led creativity, curiosity, and compassion in the business world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendees delved into discussions on workforce skills for the future and the crucial abilities required for success in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.

Manor Royal People Conference 2024

The conference commenced with an engaging opening by Anthony Fitton of Bailey & French, setting the tone for a day filled with stimulating ideas and thought-provoking discussions.

Paul Rolfe and Dean Wynter showcased the commitment of Crawley College towards fostering ambition, innovation, and investment to develop world-class skills within the local community.

Delegates were given an exclusive glimpse into the college's immersive teaching environments, showcasing cutting-edge approaches to education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Sawyer, Executive Director of the Manor Royal BID, commented on the significance of the People Conference, saying: "The Manor Royal People Conference is one of the ways we bring the community together to share best practice and stay abreast of the latest trends and developments impacting people and business. Our speakers provided fantastic insights, and the audience voting results offer valuable feedback on current business sentiment. It's encouraging to see that despite concerns about rising costs, businesses in this community remain confident about the future and positive about Manor Royal."