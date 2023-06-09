Maria Caulfield, Member of Parliament for Lewes, spoke in the House of Commons on mental health issues in rural command effects of farmers.

Maria was invited by Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers' Union of England and Wales (NFU), to the NFU Summer Reception which focussed on rural mental health and was sponsored by Dr Luke Evans MP.

Also invited were many charities the NFU work with, all dedicated to raising awareness of rural mental health and supporting those facing difficult times. They will be on hand to promote the work NFU carry out, as well as offer practical advice for speaking to constituents experiencing mental health challenges.

Maria Caulfield MP said: “I was honoured to be invited as Minister for Mental Health to speak on mental health issues in the farming community.

Maria Caulfield, MP for Lewes, speaks in Parliament on Mental Health issues in the farming community

This is a huge issue for local farmers, particularly in the Lewes constituency, and even more so with the cost of living pressures, such as the cost of feed and fertiliser and outbreaks of avian flu for local poultry farmers.