Marie Curie joins Brighton Pride advocating for better end of life for everyone

An extra special parade as Marie Curie celebrates their 75th anniversary this year, and also the 50th anniversary of Brighton Pride.

Marie Curie joined the Brighton Pride parade for the first time at the weekend, with staff and supporters from across the organisation celebrating equality and diversity while raising awareness for better end of life care for everyone.

Train cancellations and heavy rain didn’t get in the way of the team who managed to organise a last-minute coach to ensure they can join in the festivities and support the LGBTQ+ community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisation says LGBTQ+ community can experience specific challenges with accessing end-of-life care which can range from previous negative experiences in healthcare settings, to a higher risk of complex or disenfranchised grief, to additional pressures on carers of LGBTQ+ people.

Marie Curie attends Brighton Pride for the first time

Senior Campaigns Manager Sarah Middlemiss says they’re proud to walk with Marie Curie and loved being part of Brighton Pride alongside their Marie Curie colleagues.

“Pride is a celebration of equality and diversity and also offers us a great chance to engage with people who either have used our services or may not know how to, especially those in the LGBTQ+ network who have historically found some palliative care services inaccessible.”

“This pride is even more special for us as we’re celebrating our 75th anniversary this year which not only provides us with an opportunity to reflect what we have achieved throughout the last 75 years, but also is an opportunity to look forward to the next 75 and how we can reach even more people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-Chair of Marie Curie’s LGBTQ+ Network Jae Dixon says it was great for Marie Curie to be at Brighton Pride for the first time.

“At Marie Curie, we want to ensure LGBTQ+ people feel supported and accepted through the end-of-life experience. Our ambition is for everyone to receive the best possible care at the end of life, so we want the whole community to know they can feel safe and comfortable to be who they are, and to be able to have those difficult and important conversations about the end of life.