Martlets celebrates #BrightonFlock with special fundraising day

#BrightonFlock day will take place tomorrow, 13th October, with events and activities taking place across the city to raise funds for life-changing hospice care

Local hospice charity Martlets is encouraging the community to come together and raise funds for life-changing hospice care tomorrow, Friday 13th October.

Events taking place include workshops at Mayberry Garden Centre in Portslade where the public can make their own Shaun the Sheep models (book at https://www.shaunbythesea.co.uk/events/) as well as bake-sales, a sheep-themed dress-up day, selfie challenges and trail walking activities.

Martlets say that although tomorrow is a day to celebrate, the community can fundraise for Shaun by the Sea throughout the trail, which is taking place until Sunday 5th November.

Martlets’ Community fundraiser Henna Edwards said:“Thank you to all our flock-stars who are organising some ewenique fundraising activities across Brighton & Hove, the Deans and the Havens. Whether you are hosting an event tomorrow, or next week, we are incredibly grateful for all your support!

“Our baa-rilliant community have been fundraising and donating throughout our trail so far. If you would like to help Martlets Keep Caring, you can visit our website to get all the resources you need to raise funds for hospice care in our community.”