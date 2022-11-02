Marvellous gesture of goodwill will see Burgess Hill school create beautiful spring garden
A Burgess Hill school will soon be ablaze with a riot of natural colour, thanks to a forward-thinking PTA and a generous local garden centre.
Nic Fehrenbach and Elaine Scott from the Burgess Hill Academy PTFA collected a wonderful donation of large planters, pots, compost and a selection of spring bulbs from family-run South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks for their new outdoor area.
The gift was arranged by Sussex charity The Budding Foundation which works to support young people across the county.
Teacher, Mrs Lake, is set work with the students to plant the bulbs and create a beautiful spring garden.