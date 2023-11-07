Masonic Gift to the Eastbourne RNLI
Worshipful Master Robin Verrall of Verity Lodge presented Carl Pocock (Lifeboat Operations Manager) and David Phillips (Water Safety Manager) with £1,700 worth of computer hardware for training and development, and a cheque for £1,200, at the RNLI lifeboat station at Sovereign Harbour.
Lifeboat Operations Manager Carl Pocock said: “On behalf of us at Eastbourne Lifeboat station we would like to thank Verity Lodge for this generous donation which will help us continue with our life saving work off the coast of Eastbourne.”
W. M. Robin commented that it was a privilege to support such an outstanding Eastbourne institution, one that has been in existence since 1822 saving an estimated 700 lives. “To think that Eastbourne had its own lifeboat two years before the RNLI was formed is truly amazing, and testament to so many brave men who have served there.”