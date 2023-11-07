Masonic Gift to the Eastbourne RNLI

At a recent Ladies Lunch held by Verity Lodge No4870 at the Hydro Hotel Eastbourne, £2,900 was raised for the Eastbourne branch of the RNLI.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Worshipful Master Robin Verrall of Verity Lodge presented Carl Pocock (Lifeboat Operations Manager) and David Phillips (Water Safety Manager) with £1,700 worth of computer hardware for training and development, and a cheque for £1,200, at the RNLI lifeboat station at Sovereign Harbour.

Lifeboat Operations Manager Carl Pocock said: “On behalf of us at Eastbourne Lifeboat station we would like to thank Verity Lodge for this generous donation which will help us continue with our life saving work off the coast of Eastbourne.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad