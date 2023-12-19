Masons donate to Petworth Foodbank Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Master of the Petworth Lodge, Roddy Bruce, together with members, Roger Dallyn and Neville Fox, met Foodbank volunteers, Julie and Sally at the Foodbank Centre at the United Reformed Church, to present the cheque. The Operations Coordinator for the Petworth and Midhurst Centres of Chicheser District Foodbank thanked Mr Bruce for the generous donation, saying this would help greatly, especially at this time of year where households are struggling to make ends meet.

Julie and Sally were at the Foodbank Centre loading boxes for three food deliveries to the Petworth District, in a busy week of collecting food, making up the variously sized household boxes, and arranging deliveries in time for Christmas. Food is regularly picked up from the Food Collection points at Petworth Coop, Fittleworth Village Stores, Graffham Stores, Southdown Chiropractic and at all the local churches.

