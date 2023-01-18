Massive blaze tears through derelict Haywards Heath care home
Multiple fire crews are tackling a fire at a derelict care home in Haywards Heath this morning (Wednesday, January 18).
Crews from Haywards Heath, Hurstpierpoint and Crawley were all scrambled to Bolnore Farm Lane after a fire broke out earlier this morning.
Massive plumes of smoke have been pictured billowing from the empty property and residents have been told to keep their doors and windows shut.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement on social media: “We are currently dealing with a fire at a derelict property on Bolnore Farm Lane in Haywards Heath after receiving a call from a member of of public at 4.44am. Two crews from @station_62 [Haywards Heath], two from @CrawleyFire999 and one from @WSFRSSTN60 [Hurstpierpoint] are in attendance. Near-by residents are advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to smoke from the incident.”