Massive blaze tears through derelict Haywards Heath care home

Massive plumes of smoke have been pictured billowing from the empty property and residents have been told to keep their doors and windows shut.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement on social media: “We are currently dealing with a fire at a derelict property on Bolnore Farm Lane in Haywards Heath after receiving a call from a member of of public at 4.44am. Two crews from @station_62 [Haywards Heath], two from @CrawleyFire999 and one from @WSFRSSTN60 [Hurstpierpoint] are in attendance. Near-by residents are advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to smoke from the incident.”