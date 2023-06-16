NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy

Massive moss wall installation added to Newhaven attraction

A sixteen-foot-long wall of preserved moss is the latest addition to a family visitor attraction in Newhaven.
By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 16th Jun 2023, 09:14 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 09:14 BST
Paradise Park director, Darren Clift, at the 16-foot moss wall Paradise Park director, Darren Clift, at the 16-foot moss wall
Paradise Park director, Darren Clift, at the 16-foot moss wall

The huge frame contains mosses of different textures, colours and densities creating a collage that can be enjoyed by visitors to the family-run site in Avis Road.

As Site Director Darren Clift explains, the idea for this installation in the plant house came from linking two of the main features Paradise Park is known for- their plants and their dinosaurs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Mosses are one of the oldest plants on earth. Fossils of this rootless, non-flowering species have been found dating back 450 million years and would have been eaten by dinosaurs such as the Stegosaurus, so it’s a great way of brining together what we are known for.”

The moss wall installation is on of a number of new exhibits being added to Paradise Park as part of a major investment and improvement programme.

Related topics:Newhaven