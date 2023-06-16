Massive moss wall installation added to Newhaven attraction

A sixteen-foot-long wall of preserved moss is the latest addition to a family visitor attraction in Newhaven.

Paradise Park director, Darren Clift, at the 16-foot moss wall

The huge frame contains mosses of different textures, colours and densities creating a collage that can be enjoyed by visitors to the family-run site in Avis Road.

As Site Director Darren Clift explains, the idea for this installation in the plant house came from linking two of the main features Paradise Park is known for- their plants and their dinosaurs.

“Mosses are one of the oldest plants on earth. Fossils of this rootless, non-flowering species have been found dating back 450 million years and would have been eaten by dinosaurs such as the Stegosaurus, so it’s a great way of brining together what we are known for.”