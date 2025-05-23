Max Miller Appreciation Society welcomes the "human joke factory"

The Max Miller Appreciation Society (based in Brighton) has booked comedian John Martin for what promises to be a “hilarious” one-man show, open to the general public, as part of this year's Brighton Fringe.

Spokesman Trevor Harvey said: “John Martin is a popular stand-up comic, especially on the cruise ship circuit delivering entertaining sessions, with a fresh approach and with good, clean jokes, which has made him constantly in demand. He is also a writer and has provided jokes and material for other comedians. During the past forty years, these have included Jimmy Tarbuck, Bob Monkhouse and Ken Dodd, who said on a Michael Parkinson show that John Martin was a 'marvellous comedian' and declared him a personal favourite on the contemporary comedy scene. John Martin was once described as a 'human joke factory' when he smashed the World Record for continuous joke telling, which lasted an amazing 101 hours 39 minutes, an incredible feat.

Master Of Comedy: John Martin takes place at The Friends' Meeting House, Ship Street, Brighton, at 2.30 on Thursday 29th May. Tickets are now on sale at £12 each from the Brighton Festival Fringe Box Office (01273 917272) or online at www.brightonfringe.org

“The event will begin with John delivering a stand-up comedy set, followed by a talk on his career and meeting with, and writing material for, many of the country's leading comedians. It promises to be a memorable and entertaining afternoon.”

