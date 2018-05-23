May half term activities in Sussex

There are plenty of things to do this May half term across Sussex, to entertain both adults and children.

Alfriston: Drusilla’s Park - Owlette and Gekko from PJ Masks/Hello Kitty

Tuesday, May 29: After fighting their way through the night Owlette and Gekko from PJ Masks will be saving the day at Drusillas Park. The heroic pair will be appearing in the events arena at intervals throughout the day.

Wednesday, May 30: Visit Hello Kitty in her beautiful themed house and have a souvenir photo taken with the cutest girl herself.

www.drusillas.co.uk

Amberley: Amberley Museum - Traditional crafts weekend

There will be visiting crafts people, some demonstrating their skills and techniques. Along with resident craftsman, this is an opportunity to see many traditional crafts from the past. Many stalls will be selling their craftwork.

Saturday, May 26 to Monday, May 28. 10am to 5pm, last entry at 3.30pm. Admission prices apply.

www.amberleymuseum.co.uk/mayevent

Battle: 1066 Battle of Hastings, Abbey & Battlefield - Bug hunt

Discover the mini beasts of the battlefield. Go beyond the battlefield walk and explore the nature trail. In the Abbey take a seat for storytelling, and join in the hands on activities and crafts.

Saturday, May 26 to Sunday, June 3. 10am to 5pm. Tickets will be available to purchase on the day.

Bodiam: Bodiam Castle - John Drawbridge trail

Have fun with the John Drawbridge, knight in training half-term trail. Enjoy the challenges faced by budding knights of old and claim your prize when you’ve completed them.

Monday, May 28 to Sunday, June 17. 11am to 4pm. £2.50 per trail, normal admission applies.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/ebb95fd4-823d-46d8-88aa-bfc1505890d5/pages/details

Brighton: University of Sussex - Half term holiday children’s activities

Ages seven to 11 years old. Activities include football, basketball, cricket, tennis, dodgeball, squash, badminton, rounders, volleyball, fun and games and much more. All abilities welcome.

Thursday, May 31 to Friday, June 1. 9am to 3pm each day. One day pass: £22. Two day pass: £37.

www.sussex.ac.uk/sport/children/childrenscamps/halfterm

Burwash: Bateman’s - Just So half-term fun

This half-term discover more about Kipling’s famous ‘Just So’ stories. Listen to storytellers as they bring the tales to life in a special storytelling tent and enjoy exploring the garden with the Just So trail. Collect the answers and claim your prize.

Saturday, May 26 to Sunday, June 17. 10am to 4pm. £2.50 per trail, normal admission applies.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/2f6eaea0-b361-4b6d-bcf7-8dc76b51ba0f/pages/details

Chichester: Novium Museum - Roman week

Featuring re-enactments, talks, trails, guided tours, family activities and immersive theatre, each day will be themed around an aspect of Roman life.

There will be a re-enactment event in Priory Park on Wednesday, May 30, 11am until 3.30pm.

Monday, May 28 to Saturday, June 2. Museum entry is free, and it is open from 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm Sundays and Bank Holidays.

www.thenovium.org/romanweek

Chichester: Weald and Downland Museum - Hands-on History

Get hands-on with history – collect an activity card at the museum entrance for your series of historical tasks and challenges.

Monday, May 28 to Friday, June 1. 10.30am to 6pm. Admission prices apply.

http://www.wealddown.co.uk/events/hands-on-history-half-term-activities

Ditchling: Notcutts Garden Centre - Wildlife trail

Wildlife characters will be hiding amongst the pots and plants, waiting to be found. There’s a sweet treat for every wildlife watcher who can find all the creatures and unscramble the hidden word at the end of the trail.

Saturday, May 26 to Sunday, June 3. 11am to 4pm. Free trail.

http://www.notcutts.co.uk

Eastbourne: Redoubt Fortress & Military Museum - Science week

Become a scientist at the fortress this half term in the science week workshops.

Monday, May 28 to Friday, June 1. 11am to noon, 2pm to 3pm. £3.50 per child. Suitable for ages five to 11. Booking essential.

www.heritageeastbourne.co.uk/thedms.aspx?dms=3&venue=3410803&hasimage=L&events=1&feature=1089&pvieflag=E

East Grinstead: Standen House and Gardens - May half-term trail

Join in this May half-term trail in the garden, follow the clues and pick up your prize.

Saturday, May 26 to Sunday, June 3. Garden, cafe and shop open daily from 10am-5pm. House open 11am-4.30pm (last entry 4pm). £2 per child with prize, normal admission applies.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/standen-house-and-garden/features/enjoy-a-may-day-out-at-standen

Handcross: Nymans - Making Faces family trail

While exploring the gardens imagine you are a portrait artist and search for colours and textures you could use in a painting. Hunt for different faces on the statues and gargoyles. Who can do the best impression of one?

10am to 3.30pm. £1 per trail, normal admission applies.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nymans/features/half-term-fun-at-nymans

Hastings: Blue Reef Aquarium - Monsters Week

The aquarium will be taken over by sea monsters as part of a special event. Among the ‘monsters’ on display will be the world’s biggest octopus species and a selection of toxic fish. Activities on offer to younger visitors include quizzes, word searches, trails and a design a sea monster competition with the chance to win a child’s annual pass to the aquarium.

Saturday, May 26 to Sunday, June 3. 10am to 5pm. Normal admission applies.

www.bluereefaquarium.co.uk/hastings

Herstmonceux: Observatory Science Centre - Half Term Drop-in Activities

Get involved with Operation Earth activities and become an Environmental Scientist for the day.

Saturday, May 26 to Sunday, June 3. 10am to 6pm, last admission 4pm. Admission prices apply.

www.the-observatory.org/may_half_term

Littlehampton: Littlehampton Museum - Arts and crafts

A series of arts and crafts based workshops. Younger visitors will be creating maps and treasure trails.

Tuesday, May 29 to Friday, June 1. 2pm to 4pm. Free drop-in event for ages five and up.

www.littlehamptonmuseum.co.uk

Petworth: Petworth House and Park - Incredible Inventions trail

Follow in the footsteps of Elizabeth I live and become an inventor extraordinaire. Using clues around the Pleasure Grounds create an ingenious tool and claim your prize.

10am to 5pm. £3 per trail, normal admission applies.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/c4169ec7-86f2-40b2-ba09-60cd6eb828b3/pages/details

Wisborough Green: Fishers Adventure Farm Park - Princesses and pirates week

Follow the pirate trail to find the lost treasure around the farm. Get dressed-up in pirate gear or beautiful dresses and join in the ‘sing-a-long’ sessions with the princesses on stage in the theatre.

Saturday, May 26 - Sunday, June 3. 10am to 5pm. Admission prices apply. Book tickets online for a discounted price.

www.fishersfarmpark.co.uk/plan-your-visit/special-events