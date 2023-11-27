Mayor and Deputy Mayor receive a warm welcome at Haywards Heath Mosque

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor were delighted to be invited to visit the Haywards Heath Mosque by the trustees of the Mid Sussex Islamic Centre to help form interaction and new friendships between communities in Haywards Heath.

Town Mayor, Stephanie Inglesfield and Deputy, Duncan Pascoe, were welcomed into the mosque after Friday prayers and given a warm and generous welcome. The Mayor was thrilled to be welcomed with a beautiful bunch of flowers by members of the community!

They all sat down together, being offered delicious dates as a welcome, with Mr Anwar Chowdry, chair of the centre, Mr Nurul Islam, trustee, Mr Shamsul Hoque, trustee, Deputy Mayor, Tofojiul Hussain from Burgess Hill Town Council and Iman, Kamal Ahmad.

The group then had a lovely and friendly conversation about living in beautiful West Sussex and the role of the Muslim community within the wider local community. Dr Yaroub from the mosque community had prepared a question for the Mayor regarding the cemetery which is being planned in Haywards Heath. The Mayor was delighted to announce there will be a dedicated Muslim Section in the new cemetery to compliment the existing ones in Brighton and Burgess Hill.

Mayor and Deputy receive a warm welcome at the Haywards Heath Mosque & Majid

Town Mayor, Stephanie Inglesfield, comments: “The visit to the Haywards Heath Mosque was a joyful occasion, an opportunity for us all to work closer together. Being located in Ashenground, my ward as a Town Councillor, the Mosque was of particular interest to me and I was delighted to receive the invitation from the Mid Sussex Islamic Centre to learn more about the Mosque and the role of Muslims in the local community. With all that is happening in the world at the moment, I felt it was a particularly timely and important visit.

"The trustees showed us around the Mosque with such pride and it was a heartwarming and educational visit. I very much look forward to meeting more members of the Mosque in the future.”