The Hailsham Allotment Society opened its doors on Saturday, June 17, to members of the public considering having an allotment - and to display the wide variety of vegetables and fruit grown on-site.

The open day took place at the Battle Road allotment site and was attended by Hailsham Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook, as well as representatives from the Hailsham Horticultural Society, other local community groups and Hailsham FM.

Members of the Allotment Society were on hand to answer questions and to show off their plots to visitors, helping to raise the profile of allotments and why it is beneficial to have one.

"I'm honoured and delighted to have been asked to open the event,” said Cllr Holbrook. “The Allotment Society’s open day was a great opportunity for people to see the plots, learn a few tips and techniques for growing their own, and relax with a cup of tea!"

Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook and Town Crier Terry Tozer at the Hailsham Allotment Society Open Day

"Allotments are not only a brilliant way of keeping active, but also eating more healthily, helping the environment by reducing food miles, escaping from the hustle and bustle of everyday living and of course, generating a sense of community."

Terry Miller, secretary of the Hailsham Allotment Society commented: "The open day was a great success with a good turnout from members of the public. Plot holders were more than willing to show off their plots and the various fruit and vegetables they grow. The food and refreshments were a popular attraction as always."

The Town Mayor recently donated £100 to the Society, one of a number of recent grants given to local community groups and voluntary associations as a result of coming in under budget on his allocated allowance for the last financial year.

Cllr Holbrook added: "I was pleased to offer a donation of funds to the allotment society, which does a sterling job of promoting and protecting our allotment sites, as well as acting as a voice for allotment holders and liaising with the Town Council if and when problems arise."

Allotment Society members and public

At present, the Town Council manages 96 plots on three sites: Battle Road (59 plots) Station Road (14 plots) and Harold Avenue (23 plots). Standard plots are 3 or 5 rods in size.

Rental costs are £23.10 per annum for 3-rod size and £39.60 per annum for 5-rod size. A £50 deposit is requested for newly registering plot-holders.