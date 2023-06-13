Mayor donates money to Hailsham Choral Society

A £100 donation from the Mayor of Hailsham has been awarded to Hailsham Choral Society, one of a number of recent grants given to local community groups and voluntary associations as a result of coming in under budget on his allocated allowance for the last financial year.

Society Chair Milly Clark - Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook - Society member and former Chair Susan Simpson

Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook presented a cheque to the Society's Chair, Milly Clark, at the Town Council offices on Friday [9 June], funds from which will go towards organising future concerts.

In his role as mayor, Cllr Holbrook receives a yearly allowance to cover events and other costs associated with the office of Town Mayor, but in the previous financial year, he did not use all of the allowance and stated that he would donate what was remaining to local community, voluntary associations and charities, as well as other and other local initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've attended many of the Society's concerts to date and enjoyed every single one of them. I am very grateful to the Society, their conductors and accompanists for staging such wonderful concerts, and I look forward avidly to attending future concerts."

"The Society has a tradition of recruiting first-rate choristers and each and every member always put their heart and soul into the Society's event performances."

"I'm delighted to be able to support their good work by way of this small donation."

Hailsham Choral Society is a choir of over 60 singers based locally and perform at least four main concerts during the year, with programmes featuring anything from Bach to the Beatles, Rossini to Gershwin and Rutter to Rogers and Hart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Society is currently looking for new members and holds regular events including music workshops, coffee mornings, and quizzes. At present, they rehearse on Thursday evenings at the Hailsham Civic Community Hall in Vicarage Lane.

Councillor Holbrook will be joining in the celebrations of the Society’s next concert, which will be held at the Hailsham Civic Community Hall in Vicarage Lane on Saturday 24th June from 7.30pm. Entitled 'Summer Serenade' and taking a break from classical music to bring something lighter, the concert will include favourite choruses from Gilbert & Sullivan, popular classic songs such as Ain’t Misbehavin’, Autumn Leaves and Blue Moon, and even a choral arrangement of The Teddy Bears’ Picnic.

Tickets cost £12 for adults and £6 for under 18s. They are available from Crane & Co (Hailsham High Street), as well as via wegottickets.com and on the door.