Mayor invites Hailsham residents to advice surgery

Residents in Hailsham can visit the Town Council offices and meet the Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Paul Holbrook, at his monthly surgeries.

Hailsham Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook

'Tea with the Mayor' advice surgeries take place on the second Friday of every month, enabling residents to obtain information and advice or to make an enquiry about the services the Town Council provides, as well as discuss local issues and raise items of concern.

The next surgery takes place in the Mayor’s Parlour at the Town Council offices in Market Street on Friday 9th June from 10am to 12pm, operating on a drop-in basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Residents are welcome to come and speak to me in person and discuss any local Town Council issues you wish to talk about," said Cllr Holbrook. "The monthly drop-in sessions are designed to give people the opportunity to engage in local issues that matter to them and voice their opinions."

"We as town councillors want to make ourselves as accessible as possible to residents, so hopefully this monthly surgery will prove popular and complement existing ward surgeries held by some other Council members."

Cllr Holbrook added: "I am at your disposal and here to advise on all matters involving the Town Council, and if necessary, refer any matters outside its remit to either the District or County Council, or other agencies if appropriate."