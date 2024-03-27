Mayor makes donation from allowance to Medi Tech Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In his role as mayor, Cllr Paul Holbrook receives a yearly allowance to cover events and other costs associated with the office of Town Mayor, but in the previous financial year, he did not utilise all of the allowance and stated that he would donate what was remaining to nine local community groups, charities and other local initiatives.

Established in 2002, Medi Tech Trust is a UK registered charity dedicated to donating equipment and supplies to medical institutions, as well as arranging training courses for surgeons in low income countries around the world and advancing health care education in the community.

Operating from the Swan Barn Business Centre just outside Hailsham, the charity has donated several £millions worth of medical equipment and surgical consumables to hospitals in the UK and overseas. In addition to donating medical equipment and supplies, the trust recycles disposables, provides training courses overseas, operates the Medigive Initiative for Low and Middle Income Countries (LMIC) hospitals and responds to healthcare needs in the community.

Photo of Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook with Medi Tech Trust staff and volunteers

"I’m pleased to offer a donation of £100 to the Medi Tech Trust, which does an amazing job providing hospitals in the UK and across the globe with much-needed medical supplies," said Town Mayor Cllr Holbrook. "I know what a massive difference the work of the trust does in terms of supporting hospitals and hospital staff, transforming patients' experience by donating healthcare equipment, ensuring less invasive surgery and faster recovery. So I was delighted to have the opportunity to present the trustees with a donation cheque from my allowance."

For further information on the Medi Tech Trust, visit their website.

The mayor has already presented grants to seven charities and community groups including Hailsham Historical Society, Hailsham Choral Society, Environment Hailsham, Charles Hunt Centre, Pass It On (In Your Community), Southdown/Hailsham Wellbeing Centre and Medi Tech Trust. Cheques will be presented to FrOGS (Friends of Grovelands School) and Hailsham Festival soon.

Cllr Holbrook added: "The community and voluntary sector play a significant role within Hailsham, fulfilling a broad range of requirements for the local community. The benefits that come from a having such a vibrant community and voluntary sector creates a number of positives for the town by providing services to those in need, volunteering for those who need to develop their life skills, as well as providing the means for people to become involved in their community or simply leisure opportunities."

Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook, Consort Cllr Barbara Holbrook and Medi Tech Founder Bob Lewis

"I am impressed by the work in the town by volunteers who help run these organisations and, having recognised and supported such organisations in the past wherever I can, I am certain that there are many unsung heroes upon who so much depends on the success of fundraising events and other vital work in the community."

"From this, I am extremely pleased to be able to donate money from my mayoral allowance to some of our local, very important community groups and charitable organisations. Now more than ever, the charity and community services sector needs support to continue doing the great work they do every day."