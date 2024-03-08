Mayor makes donation to Hailsham Historical Society

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook presented a cheque to the Society's Chair, Richard Goldsmith, at their monthly meeting which was held on Wednesday [6 June], funds from which will go towards organising future historical talks and upkeep of the museum/heritage centre.

In his role as mayor, Cllr Holbrook receives a yearly allowance to cover events and other costs associated with the office of Town Mayor, but in the previous financial year, he did not use all of the allowance and stated that he would donate what was remaining to local community, voluntary associations and charities, as well as other and other local initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hailsham Historical & Natural History Society, founded in 1961, has an active programme of meetings and events throughout the year. Monthly meetings are held at 7.30pm on the first Wednesday evening of each month at the Charles Hunt Centre (except in July and August), featuring historical talks and more.

Hailsham Historical Society Chair Richard Goldsmith and Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook

A full programme of talks taking place this year is available to view on the Society's website. Visitors are always welcome to attend the meetings, whereby members entrance is free (£2.50 for non-members). Membership is just £14 per year and renews in January each year.

The Society also manages the Hailsham Heritage Centre & Museum, located in Blackman’s Yard behind the Town Council offices in Market Street and run by local volunteers. The museum houses a small but interesting display including a period kitchen, farming and agriculture, local historical items, 19th and 20th century photographs, wartime artifacts and memorabilia.

This year, the museum will be opening on Fridays and Saturday mornings from 10am to 12.30pm from May through to the end of October. It has free admission and volunteers continue to work hard during the closed season to improve the layout and add new displays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it’s important for towns to have heritage museums such as this for the simple reason that we live in an age where people tend to forget about their history but also find it very interesting when they learn about it," said Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook.

"Our Heritage Centre has been at the heart of Hailsham for a long time and tells the story of the town’s history from its origins to the present day with some amazing displays and artifacts, and a wide range of materials for people researching their local or family history. This, coupled with the regular meetings and historical talks carried out by its members, ensures that residents and visitors to the town are enlightened and can learn more about our town's eventful past."

"For over 60 years now, Hailsham Historical Society members, past and present, have worked to preserve our heritage and enhance our understanding of the town's past. So, it was only fitting that I donated some money to the Society from the mayor's allowance - given their central role in sustaining our heritage for generations to come."