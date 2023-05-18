Mayor meets the Ukrainian twins representing Sussex at the Mid Sussex Martial Arts School

The Mayor and consort were treated to some brilliant displays of the Martial Arts of Japan on a recent visit to the Mid Sussex Martial Arts School.

Mayor with members of the Mid Sussex Martial Arts School

Town Mayor, Howard Mundin, said: “It was marvellous to see so many young people experiencing the discipline of Martial Arts training, listening intently to their Sensei (Teacher), showing their pride in the School as well as the fantastic display of skills they have learned.

“The Mid Sussex Martial Arts School has been a haven to Ukrainian refugees Marharyta and Serafym. These delightful young twins, who came to this Country with nothing, have integrated themselves into life here so well, with Marharyta now representing Sussex in the British Judo Association’s Inter-Counties Competition as Team Captain plus Serafym selected to compete at the Sussex Red, Yellow and Orange Open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The students learn valuable life skills, learning about the culture and customs of Japan and its Martial Arts, self-discipline, respect, focus and physical stamina, all of which stands them in good stead for their futures.

"Some of the School’s students and teachers recently travelled to the ‘World Butoku Sai’ held in Kyoto, Japan to represent the UK.

“What a fantastic part of our community this School is, a great resource for people of all ages and my thanks go to founder Roger Payne and all the teachers and students at the Mid Sussex Martial Arts School for a lovely insight into the world of the Martial Arts of Japan.”

The Mid Sussex Martial Arts School, established in 1989, offers Judo, Aikido, Iaido and Karate, priding itself on being home Dojo to the Official UK Representative of Dai Nippon Butoku Kai International Division, presided over in Japan by Honourable Resident-Priest of Shorenin Temple, Jiko Higashifushimi, cousin to former Emperor Akihito of Japan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad