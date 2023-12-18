Mayor of Hailsham commences spring bulb planting campaign
Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook has been working hard in recent days to ensure that some of the parks and public open spaces maintained by the Town Council are awash with colour next Spring.
As well as planting bulbs in some of the areas of grass around the Common Pond and in parts of Hailsham Cemetery, the Mayor plans to plant further bulbs at other Town Council-maintained sites including Hailsham Country Park.
"After winter, spring flowers are always such a welcome sight and bulb planting is a great way to lift the appearance of an area." said Cllr Holbrook. "Through Hailsham In Bloom and Environment Hailsham over the years, we have been able to benefit from the planting of well a vast number of visible spring bulbs - over and above what would normally be available thanks to generous donations from local businesses - improving many of the town’s verges and public open spaces."
"I thought it was only fitting if I could contribute towards previous campaigns and supplement their achievements - although on Town Council land and on a considerably smaller scale! My aim through this planting campaign is to help make aesthetic enhancements to our public and green open spaces in time for the Spring."