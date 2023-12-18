Mayor of Hailsham commences spring bulb planting campaign

The Town Mayor's latest spring bulb planting programme has commenced in Hailsham, with the planting of daffodils and tulips at the Common Pond in Bellbanks Road and at Hailsham Cemetery in Ersham Road.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook has been working hard in recent days to ensure that some of the parks and public open spaces maintained by the Town Council are awash with colour next Spring.

As well as planting bulbs in some of the areas of grass around the Common Pond and in parts of Hailsham Cemetery, the Mayor plans to plant further bulbs at other Town Council-maintained sites including Hailsham Country Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"After winter, spring flowers are always such a welcome sight and bulb planting is a great way to lift the appearance of an area." said Cllr Holbrook. "Through Hailsham In Bloom and Environment Hailsham over the years, we have been able to benefit from the planting of well a vast number of visible spring bulbs - over and above what would normally be available thanks to generous donations from local businesses - improving many of the town’s verges and public open spaces."

Hailsham Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook