Mayor of Hailsham presents £100 donation to local primary school

Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook presented a cheque to staff at Hawkes Farm Academy last Wednesday [24 January], funds from which will go towards the provision of additional items of equipment for school pupils.

In his role as mayor, Cllr Holbrook receives a yearly allowance to cover events and other costs associated with the office of Town Mayor, but in the previous financial year, he did not utilise all the allowance and stated that he would donate what was remaining to a range of local community, voluntary associations and charities.

"I am delighted to be in the position to donate money from last year's mayoral allowance to the Friends of Hawkes Farm Academy," said Cllr Holbrook. "Committee members of the group and volunteers should be praised for their unstinting hard work and contribution given for the good of the community, especially for pupils of Hawkes Farm Academy."

Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook at Hawkes Farm Academy

"Much of what has been achieved by the Friends of Hawkes Farm Academy has been the result of a considerable degree of enthusiasm and commitment its members in delivering vital services that support the primary school, as well as organising various fundraising events to raise money to support and provide extra items of equipment for school pupils. Some of the larger scale events organised by the school are funded by the Friends of Hawkes Farm Academy's fundraising activities, which the school is often unable to afford within the tight education budgets at present."