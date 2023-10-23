Mayor of Hailsham to attend community pop choir autumn concert

The Mayor of Hailsham will be getting into the autumn spirit when he joins in the celebrations of Hailsham Voices Community Pop Choir's next concert, which will be held at Hailsham Parish Church on Saturday 18th November from 7pm.

The concert will feature a selection from the choir's extensive repertoire of popular tunes, with proceeds from ticket sales going to East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS).

Hailsham Voices, directed by Abbie Marsden, is a community pop choir set up in 2018 open to all abilities with the aim of inspiring people to sing, regardless of ability or music reading skills. They currently have two choirs, Hailsham Voices and Eastbourne Voices, and are planning to expand within Sussex in the future. The choir also performs a string of contemporary choral works annually at the Mayor's Concert as part of the Hailsham Festival of Arts & Culture.

Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook, delighted to be invited to attend the concert along with his Consort and wife Cllr Barbara Holbrook, said: "I've attended a number of Hailsham Voices' concerts to date and enjoyed every single one of them. My wife Barbara and I are very grateful to Abbie for staging such wonderful concerts, and I look forward avidly to attending the forthcoming autumn concert performance."

“Hailsham Voices, which celebrated its 5-year anniversary this year, already has a tradition of recruiting brilliant choristers - both experienced and inexperienced - and members always put their heart and soul into the event performances. The energy and vibrancy of their performances are always inspiring - and a tribute to the dedication and hard work of choir founder and director Abbie Marsden."

Tickets cost £7 per adult and £5 per child and are available to book via wegottickets.com.

Forthvoming events organised by Hailsham Voices include Carol Singing at Cats' Protections Christmas Fayre (Adoption Centre, Marshfoot Lane) on Sunday 26th November and their Spring Concert (Hailsham Parish Church) on Saturday 27th April 2024.