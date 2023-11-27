Mayor to attend Hailsham Choral Society Christmas concert

The Mayor of Hailsham will be getting into the Christmas spirit when he joins in the celebrations of the Hailsham Choral Society’s annual Christmas Carol Concert.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook will be attending the ever-popular concert, which takes place at Hailsham Parish Church on Saturday 16th December from 7.30pm.

The concert - entitled 'The First Christmas', will incorporate a mixture of old and new carols with some audience participation and this year, the Society's retiring collection will be in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK, a national charity dedicated for anyone affected by the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme will be conducted by Barbara Edwards, with William Hancox as Accompanist.

Hailsham Choral Society performing at Hailsham Parish Church

Councillor Holbrook encourages people to go along and enjoy the festive spirit: "Christmas is a very special time of year and Hailsham Choral Society’s annual concert is always popular and well received. They have provided a fantastic service to the local community, and I’m delighted to be attending this special performance."

"The concert promises to be a great night’s entertainment and with some outstanding musical talent from the accomplished choir singers and musicians, the line-up is second to none and guaranteed to delight the entire family."

Admission is priced at £12 per person (£6 for under 18s). Tickets are available from Crane & Co Hailsham, via wegottickets.com, from choir members and on the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hailsham Choral Society is a choir of over 60 singers based locally and perform at least four main concerts during the year, with programmes featuring anything from Bach to the Beatles, Rossini to Gershwin and Rutter to Rogers and Hart.

The Society is currently looking for new members and holds regular events including music workshops, coffee mornings, and quizzes. At present, they rehearse on Thursday evenings at the Hailsham Civic Community Hall in Vicarage Lane.