Mayor to attend Hailsham Choral Society Christmas concert
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook will be attending the ever-popular concert, which takes place at Hailsham Parish Church on Saturday 16th December from 7.30pm.
The concert - entitled 'The First Christmas', will incorporate a mixture of old and new carols with some audience participation and this year, the Society's retiring collection will be in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK, a national charity dedicated for anyone affected by the condition.
The programme will be conducted by Barbara Edwards, with William Hancox as Accompanist.
Councillor Holbrook encourages people to go along and enjoy the festive spirit: "Christmas is a very special time of year and Hailsham Choral Society’s annual concert is always popular and well received. They have provided a fantastic service to the local community, and I’m delighted to be attending this special performance."
"The concert promises to be a great night’s entertainment and with some outstanding musical talent from the accomplished choir singers and musicians, the line-up is second to none and guaranteed to delight the entire family."
Admission is priced at £12 per person (£6 for under 18s). Tickets are available from Crane & Co Hailsham, via wegottickets.com, from choir members and on the door.
Hailsham Choral Society is a choir of over 60 singers based locally and perform at least four main concerts during the year, with programmes featuring anything from Bach to the Beatles, Rossini to Gershwin and Rutter to Rogers and Hart.
The Society is currently looking for new members and holds regular events including music workshops, coffee mornings, and quizzes. At present, they rehearse on Thursday evenings at the Hailsham Civic Community Hall in Vicarage Lane.
Further information about the concert can be found via the Hailsham Choral Society website.