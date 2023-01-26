Mayor to attend Hailsham Choral Society concert on April 1

The Mayor of Hailsham will be getting into the autumn spirit when he joins in the celebrations of the Hailsham Choral Society’s next concert, which will be held at All Saints Church in Eastbourne on Saturday April 1 from 7.30pm.

Hailsham Choral Society

The concert will feature a performance of one of Handel's Samson, with orchestra and professional soloists. The programme will be conducted by Josik Kotz, with soloists Ben Hancox-Lachman, Helen Bailey, Rebecca Hughes, Jim Clements and Andrew Tipple.

Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook, delighted to be invited to attend the concert along with his wife Cllr Barbara Holbrook, said: "I've attended many of the Society's concerts to date and enjoyed every single one of them. I am very grateful to the Society, their conductors and accompanists for staging such wonderful concerts, and I look forward avidly to a superb evening of entertainment for us all on 1st April."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'll always remember the various performances over the years. The Society has a tradition of recruiting first-rate choristers and each and every member always put their heart and soul into the Society's event performances. The energy and vibrancy of their concerts are always inspiring - and a tribute to the dedication and hard work of its Conductor, Josik Kotz."

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £7.50 for under 18s. They are available from the Eastbourne Tourist Office and Crane & Co (Hailsham High Street), as well as via wegottickets.com and on the door.

Hailsham Choral Society is a choir of over 60 singers based locally and perform at least four main concerts during the year, with programmes featuring anything from Bach to the Beatles, Rossini to Gershwin and Rutter to Rogers and Hart.

The Society is currently looking for new members and holds regular events including music workshops, coffee mornings, and quizzes. At present, they rehearse on Thursday evenings at the Hailsham Civic Community Hall in Vicarage Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad