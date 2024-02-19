Mayor to Attend Hailsham Photographic Society's Annual Colour Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Mayor of Hailsham, Councillor Paul Holbrook, will be attending the Friday evening performance and will present trophies to the winners.

The show is the Hailsham Photographic Society’s annual competition for the Best Audio-Visual sequence (pre-judged) and has always been well supported by the local community. The society has welcomed the Town Mayor or Deputy Mayor in previous years to this major event in the Society's calendar, which has been held annually for over 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hailsham Photographic Society will be supporting the Children With Cancer Fund charity, with a donation generated from overall ticket sales. Associates from the charity will be present at each of the three performances, where there will be an opportunity for fundraising and public awareness of the charity’s operations and achievements to date.

Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook at the Hailsham Photographic Society's 2023 Print Exhibition.

The Mayor will present the cheque to the charity on the Society’s behalf on Friday and propose a vote of thanks at the end of the evening.

Looking forward to the event, Councillor Holbrook said: "I’m delighted to be attending the Friday evening exhibition and look forward to meeting the competition entrants and viewing their individual sequences."

"The Annual Colour Show is intended to show members of the public what the Hailsham Photographic Society is all about, showcasing the extraordinary diversity and breadth of talent within their group. I would encourage as many people as possible to come along to this event and see these amazing images for themselves."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am equally as delighted to hear that the society has chosen to contribute proceeds to the Children's Respite Trust this year. Money raised from the Show will the charity to continue their good work improving the lives of children with profound learning and physical disabilities - and helping them to get short break throughout Sussex and much of Kent."