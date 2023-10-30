Mayors gather to pay thanks for voluntary bus service.

Volunteers who provide the Cuckmere Buses have been thanked by local Mayors for the service it provides to their town’s residents and those in surrounding areas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Polegate Town Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar spoke to the volunteers who provide the Cuckmere bus service at their annual social gathering to personally thank them for the service they provide to the community. Cllr Paul Holbrook Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Olivia Honeyman Mayor of Seaford and Cllr John Pritchett Chair of Willingdon were all present at the event hosted by Cuckmere buses.

Cllr Dan Dunbar said “the annual social gathering of Cuckmere Buses is always an enjoyable evening and I was pleased to be able to attend. It’s a great opportunity to thank all the volunteers involved in providing the community bus service for our community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad