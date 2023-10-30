Mayors gather to pay thanks for voluntary bus service.
Polegate Town Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar spoke to the volunteers who provide the Cuckmere bus service at their annual social gathering to personally thank them for the service they provide to the community. Cllr Paul Holbrook Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Olivia Honeyman Mayor of Seaford and Cllr John Pritchett Chair of Willingdon were all present at the event hosted by Cuckmere buses.
Cllr Dan Dunbar said “the annual social gathering of Cuckmere Buses is always an enjoyable evening and I was pleased to be able to attend. It’s a great opportunity to thank all the volunteers involved in providing the community bus service for our community.”
Cuckmere Buses have been operating for over 45 years and run a small fleet of 16-seater mini-buses from their base in Berwick. They operate over 20 weekly timetabled services, requiring nearly twice as many half-day shifts, taking people to their nearest centres for shopping, appointments, or for pleasure.