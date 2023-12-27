Mayor's party raises funds for emergency responders

Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar hosted a Christmas party which has raised over £400 for Eastbourne Area Community First Responders.

Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar with Alec Stephens

At the party for Polegate residents the Mayor held a raffle and an auction which raised £411 for his chosen charity.

The volunteers from the First Responders give their time to respond to 999 calls alongside the Ambulance Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Dan Dunbar said “My sincere thanks must go to my fellow councillors and the local businesses who generously donated prizes these included One Stop, the View Hotel, the Cumberland Hotel, Hillier Garden Centre, the Hydro Hotel, the Langham Hotel, Bistrot Pierre and Stavertons Nurseries.

Eastbourne Area Community First Responders Chair of Trustees Alec Stephens thanked the Mayor of Polegate Cllr Dan Dunbar saying :“I would like to congratulate the Mayor for organising such a wonderful event, that I much enjoyed, and raising £411.