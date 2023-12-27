Mayor's party raises funds for emergency responders
At the party for Polegate residents the Mayor held a raffle and an auction which raised £411 for his chosen charity.
The volunteers from the First Responders give their time to respond to 999 calls alongside the Ambulance Service.
Cllr Dan Dunbar said “My sincere thanks must go to my fellow councillors and the local businesses who generously donated prizes these included One Stop, the View Hotel, the Cumberland Hotel, Hillier Garden Centre, the Hydro Hotel, the Langham Hotel, Bistrot Pierre and Stavertons Nurseries.
Eastbourne Area Community First Responders Chair of Trustees Alec Stephens thanked the Mayor of Polegate Cllr Dan Dunbar saying :“I would like to congratulate the Mayor for organising such a wonderful event, that I much enjoyed, and raising £411.
"The money will help keep the First Responders responding.”