BREAKING

Mayor's party raises funds for emergency responders

Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar hosted a Christmas party which has raised over £400 for Eastbourne Area Community First Responders.
By Dan DunbarContributor
Published 27th Dec 2023, 13:09 GMT
Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar with Alec StephensPolegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar with Alec Stephens
Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar with Alec Stephens

At the party for Polegate residents the Mayor held a raffle and an auction which raised £411 for his chosen charity.

The volunteers from the First Responders give their time to respond to 999 calls alongside the Ambulance Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Dan Dunbar said “My sincere thanks must go to my fellow councillors and the local businesses who generously donated prizes these included One Stop, the View Hotel, the Cumberland Hotel, Hillier Garden Centre, the Hydro Hotel, the Langham Hotel, Bistrot Pierre and Stavertons Nurseries.

Most Popular

Eastbourne Area Community First Responders Chair of Trustees Alec Stephens thanked the Mayor of Polegate Cllr Dan Dunbar saying :“I would like to congratulate the Mayor for organising such a wonderful event, that I much enjoyed, and raising £411.

"The money will help keep the First Responders responding.”

Related topics:MayorPolegateAmbulance service