McDonald’s UK in partnership with FareShare shines a spotlight on local charity ‘Making it Out’

The Brighton-based charity is committed to prioritising the mental health and rehabilitation of ex-offenders through creative endeavours such as art, sculpture and craftmanship. They provide nutritious meals for participants to enjoy at lunchtimes. Through partnership with FareShare, McDonald’s helps redistribute meals via supply chain and funding, ensuring that everyone gets a nutritious meal.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over 12 months, together with its customers, franchisees and suppliers, McDonald’s UK will have enabled the redistribution of more than two million* meals to families in need through FareShare.

The company donated over 200 tonnes of food to FareShare as part of its ongoing partnership with the food poverty charity, established in October 2020. To date, McDonald’s funding alone has help redistribute the equivalent of over 12 million** meals in the past three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonald’s is continuing to support this fundraising locally each year. The local restaurant team is calling on customers to help make a difference to local projects such as Making It Out.

FareShare team

Making it Out is just one of the local groups to benefit from meals distributed through McDonald’s partnership with FareShare.

Starting in 2018, Making It Out work primarily with offenders, managing their mental health and providing support to them if they are dealing with substance misuse or homelessness. The charity provides a place for participants to rehabilitate their lives through creative endeavours, such as art, sculpture, and craftsmanship all whilst learning valuable, practical skills and becoming part of a community.

The charity ensures that all who come and need to be fed are, in order to have a positive effect on their mental and physical wellbeing. Making It Out also run a foodbank style operation with the food they do not use, by offering any unused ingredients to participants who are free to take anything they would like home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Grubb, Co-founder at Making It Out said: “When people come to us, they become part of a community, which is really beneficial for their progress. One aspect of that community is that we always sit down to have lunch together and that's where FareShare comes in. Through the partnership we have with FareShare, we have been able to create, healthier, more balanced meals for our community which for some can be their only hot meal that they have during the day.”