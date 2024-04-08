Meads crash: Motorcyclist, 22, airlifted to hospital following serious collision in Eastbourne

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a car and motorcyclist today (Monday, April 8).
Published 8th Apr 2024, 12:27 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 16:45 BST

A car and a motorbike were involved in a collision in Meads Street, at the junction with Darley Road, at about 10.15am.

The motorcyclist, a 22-year-old local man, was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital with serious injuries, Sussex Police confirmed.

The driver of the car, a 24-year-old local woman, was not injured, police added.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with relevant information to come forward to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 437 of 08/04.

The area was blocked off while emergency services worked but has now been cleared.

