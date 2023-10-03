Meads Lawn Tennis rocks for Macmillan

In addition to a raffle, clothes sale, and the essential cake and coffee, everyone was treated to a set of lovely four-part harmony songs by Eastbourne Rock Choir, led by Charlotte Nash. This helped to make our morning extra special.

The combined efforts made by those who distributed flyers, worked tirelessly in the kitchen, made cakes and gave raffle prizes helped us to raise the fantastic sum of £1739. Most of us will know someone we have lost through cancer, or who is/has been supported as they go through treatment. It is with these friends and family members in mind that we hold this event. Many thanks to everyone who supported and gave so generously.