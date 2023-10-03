BREAKING
Meads Lawn Tennis rocks for Macmillan

Always well attended, but our annual coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Support, organised by Val Rimmer, was more successful than ever this year.
By Valerie RimmerContributor
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:41 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 15:43 BST
Eastbourne Rock Choir singing for Macmillan

In addition to a raffle, clothes sale, and the essential cake and coffee, everyone was treated to a set of lovely four-part harmony songs by Eastbourne Rock Choir, led by Charlotte Nash. This helped to make our morning extra special.

The combined efforts made by those who distributed flyers, worked tirelessly in the kitchen, made cakes and gave raffle prizes helped us to raise the fantastic sum of £1739. Most of us will know someone we have lost through cancer, or who is/has been supported as they go through treatment. It is with these friends and family members in mind that we hold this event. Many thanks to everyone who supported and gave so generously.

