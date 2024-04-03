Meads Sports Centre - community action wins!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sports Centre on Denton Road, Meads, which is owned by Brighton University, has been saved from closure and will remain as a community resource for Eastbourne residents. The University issued a statement last Thursday saying that after it withdraws from Eastbourne in July, the Sports Centre will continue as part of a joint venture between Wave Active, a leisure provider, and South Downs Health and Care, a GP federation. There will also be involvement from some private and commercial healthcare services.

Duncan Kerr, Wave Active CEO, has said that the plan is great news for local residents and in direct response to calls for the continuation of sports services at the site, alongside bringing in new activities to support positive health and wellbeing outcomes for the community.

“This is fantastic news for Eastbourne residents and shows the power of collective community action”, said Annie Bradley, SOMS Committee member.

SOMS Committee (L to R Paula Napier, Martin Webber, Krys Chrzanowska, Annie Bradley)

SOMS was launched in June 2023 following a community meeting in Meads Parish Hall of over 300 people. SOMS believes it is the collective action of all those involved in the campaign that has delivered this successful outcome. In particular, SOMS wanted to thank the 250+ members who joined its mailing list, including Alan Marsh and Don Foster, who set up a very successful petition which has received nearly 3,500 signatures; Meads Community Association (MCA), who applied on SOMS’ behalf to have the Sports Centre listed as an Asset of Community Value, thereby giving it extra protection; and MP Caroline Ansell, local councillors and Eastbourne Council Deputy Chief Executive, Ian Fitzpatrick, who have all worked hard to get us to this point.