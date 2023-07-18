Medi Tech Trust donates more medical equipment to East Sussex doctors' surgeries

The Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Andrew Blackman, was the Guest of Honour at the Presentation Evening held at Uckfield Civic Centre, where he presented representatives from each surgery with a Certificate showing the equipment they were receiving. The Mayor of Uckfield, Councillor Jackie Love and the Mayor of Hailsham, Mr Paul Holbrook with his wife, also attended.
Bob Lewis, Co-chair of Medi Tech Trust, stated that this was their fourth Community Initiative for East Sussex surgeries which in past years have included the towns of Eastbourne, Hastings and Bexhill on Sea with their outlying districts, and the city of Brighton and Hove.
More than 500 items have been donated so far, which potentially enables 79% of East Sussex’s population to benefit from this local charity.
Already the thanks are arriving:
Dr Alison Fyfe, GP partner at Mayfield’s Woodhill surgery, said: “Please pass on my thanks to everyone at Medi-Tech Trust for the amazing contribution to patient care in our practice and for organising the event last night.
“I particularly enjoyed the presentation with the history of the charity and the details of the amazing work it does in the third world.
“I feel awful that I have never heard of the charity before. It is clearly an amazing organisation.
“I would definitely consider volunteering when I retire. Keep up the good work everyone.”
Besides this community initiative, Medi Tech Trust is actively involved in recycling unwanted and unused medical equipment and surgical consumables to hospitals in Africa and the Ukraine.
In addition, Co-chair, Graham Watson, and colleagues visit many African hospitals to train surgeons in modern urological procedures – the charity’s commitment to global surgery.