Medical equipment is sent from Sussex to Malawi by Hailsham based team
After their recent successful Community Initiative for Wealden Doctors surgeries, once again the Hailsham based Medi Tech Trust Team of volunteers led by Bob Lewis and Graham Watson have been busy packing a container full of donated medical equipment which is now on its way to the Kamazu Central Hospital in Lilongwe, Malawi.
The team have spent months collecting and checking nearly 60,000 items of equipment and consumables from hospitals, manufacturers and suppliers across the UK resulting in a full container being shipped this week.
Medi Tech Trust Unit Manager Jose Valero Gil praised the small group of volunteers who give their time so willingly.
This equipment donation will be followed up by a team of Urologists, funded by Medi Tech Trust who will visit the Lilongwe hospital to train the local team to ensure full use of the equipment.