HM Coastguard responded to the casualty on January 30, around 7:30am, and extracted them through the passages of the vessel.

According to the Coastguard, a casualty with a broken leg was extracted and passed into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAS).

A spokesperson for the Coastguard said that alongside the Ambulance, the Coastguard stabilised, prepared and packaged the casualty for the tricky extraction through the tight passages of the vessel, before lowering down to the quayside and into the care of the Ambulance.

SECAS were called shortly after 7am to reports of a person on a ship with a leg injury. Ambulance crews attended and a man was assessed and treated before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.