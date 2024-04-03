Medieval Festival enchants thousands at Arundel Castle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arundel Castle kicked off its 2024 events programme last weekend with its first Medieval Festival of the year, where visitors got to step back in time to 1191.

Situated within a tented encampment on the castle's lower lawns, the three-day event featured 12th-century combat demonstrations, archery, and falconry displays. In the tents, artisans showed how they made things like pewter items, cooked food, worked with leather, and more.

Visitors listened to medieval music from Myal and Peg and participated in plenty of ‘have-a-go’ activities, including archery and axe throwing. Children enjoyed the craft tent and even had the chance to participate in Arundel Castle’s renowned ‘Kids Battles’, ensuring a lively and interactive experience for the entire family.

Medieval Festival at Arundel Castle

Andrew Lewis, Castle Manager at Arundel Castle, commented:

“This was the first event of the Castle’s 2024 programme, and it was lovely to start the season with such a fun weekend. We welcomed thousands of visitors over the weekend, and we hope everyone enjoyed their trip back in history to the medieval world.”

For those who missed out, Arundel Castle will host another Medieval Festival—A Skirmish- over the end-of-May bank holiday weekend from Saturday 25th to Monday 27th May 2024.

With similar interactive fun and educational experiences for visitors of all ages, the May festival will be set during the 15th century when a French raiding party seeks to seize Arundel Castle while the Earl is away. With only a small garrison force to defend the castle, visitors are invited to immerse themselves in and experience the tension of this turbulent time.

Medieval Festival at Arundel Castle

Tickets for the May Medieval Festival are available at arundelcastle.org and cost from £27 per adult, £12 for a child, or £66 for a Family Ticket. Children under five years old can enter for free.