Meet Louis Saunders, Sussex's local Paralympian, boccia and disability champion, at King Alfred Leisure Centre

After Kingsway Care's Paralympian Client Louis Saunders’ fantastic guest blog last month, we've been on a mission to transform his passion for Boccia into a reality for more people. This journey has been nothing short of inspiring, and we’re thrilled to share that you can meet Louis at a special, free drop in Boccia event at the King Alfred Leisure Centre on 17th October.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Boccia is like a seated game of bowls accessible to people of all physical and learning disabilities to enjoy.

Getting the Ball RollingKingsway Care’s headquarters in Hove found a hidden gem right in their neighbourhood – a drop-in Boccia morning at The King Alfred Leisure Centre. This discovery was the first step towards turning Louis’s dreams into a tangible experience for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Wave of SupportWith the enthusiasm to make Louis’s vision a reality, Kingsway Care wasted no time. They reached out to various parties and stakeholders, rallying support for their cause. The response was overwhelming, with several individuals and organizations expressing their interest in getting involved.

Kingsway Care's Paralympian Client shares his Boccia skills and tips at King Alfred Leisure Centre

Community CollaborationA quick meeting on-site at the King Alfred Leisure Centre, paved the way for an exciting announcement. Kingsway Care, in collaboration with their inspiring Paralympian Client, Louis, Freedom Leisure and the Brighton & Hove’s Healthy Lifestyles Team, have created a special Boccia event for the 17th of October 2023.

“It was absolutely brilliant to meet on Tuesday to understand how much Boccia is already being played locally, and begin to plan the Boccia event. I think this is a really exciting time for Boccia in Brighton & Hove and is a pleasure to be a part of.”Louis Saunders

Meet and be Coached by Louis

The highlight of this upcoming event is the opportunity to meet and be coached by Louis himself. As a Paralympian with a deep passion for Boccia, Louis brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. Participants can look forward to learning from the very best and gaining insights that could take their Boccia game to new heights.

Free Drop in Boccia morning at the King Alfred Leisure Centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky Haines, MD, Kingsway Care said, “It’s been a pleasure to support Louis to bring his Boccia skills to a wider audience. We can’t wait to invite a few Kingsway Care Clients and CareGivers along to what promises to be a fantastic Boccia Event next month!

Collaborating with so many lovely, enthusiastic local supporters along the way has been truly heartwarming.“

Special Thanks

Thanks to the excitement of all involved for making this free inclusive event happen so quickly! Everyone of all abilities is welcome to drop in on 17th October at the King Alfred Leisure Centre.

With special thanks to: