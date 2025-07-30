Craig Whiteley and James Harrington will be our Jean Valjean, sharing the role as Brighton Theatre Group presents the UK amateur premiere of Les Misérables – Let The People Sing!

The company, which boasts credits including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Shrek, Oliver! and Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, will be in action at the Theatre Royal Brighton from Wednesday, August 13-Saturday, August 23, with Michael Burnie directing.

For Craig and James, good friends for years, it’s the perfect collaboration – and a dream come true for both.

Craig said: “When I was working professionally as an actor, I auditioned for Les Mis twice 20 years ago, for the part of Marius, and the second time I got down to the last two. So I suppose I had always felt that this was a show that had rather got away from me so it is great to have the opportunity now.

“The role is such a roller coaster. At the thought of playing it, I'm slightly pinching myself but also terrified! It is such a physical role and it's also such a singing marathon as well. I had to change my T-shirt three times in rehearsals last night just because it was so physical and you're singing while you're being beaten up! But it's going to be fantastic.”

James added: “I have never performed really at a professional level in London like Craig has. And the last show that I did was opposite Craig's wife in West Side Story with Brighton Theatre Group 20 years ago, virtually to the day. I've had a bit of a long break though I do sing with a three-part Rat Pack tribute called The Flat Pack. But certainly my last big musical was 20 years ago.

“But echoing what Craig said, I think Jean Valjean is such an iconic dream role. I think we both felt that it had probably passed us by so to get the chance now is fantastic.

“It is such an all-encompassing role. It's a very physical performance you need. Here's a man who's been wronged and it covers all levels of emotion in the story arc. You see him age, and you've got to convey every different level along the way, being wronged, fighting for his life, becoming a parent through the years. That story arc is huge.”

But as Craig says, it really helps that they're coming to the role as good friends: “There will be times when I am up and James is down or when I am down and James is up. We have been completely transparent with each other on this journey, and we have been able to share it so much which is great because it really is just monumental. The singing time is about 45 minutes on your own; there's another lead in another show I did where it was about eight minutes of singing on your own. It really is huge.

“But I always think of this as being like a swan. Think of all the work that James and I have put in. James has lost a couple of stone; we have both stopped drinking; I swim every day. All that preparation so that when we get to the performances and go onto the stage we can really enjoy the role and just stand there and say ‘Yes, I am Jean Valjean!’”