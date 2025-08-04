Meet The Brown Ranger in Chichester's newest theatre

When seven-year-old Thomas experiences his first racially charged encounter on a park swing one day, it sparks a lifelong struggle to embrace his identity.

He finds inspiration in his hero, the Brown Ranger, in a world that overlooks him. But with age, his battles become tougher, and his defender’s power begins to fade.

It’s all explored in a new show by Ben Grant which he has developed through the Chichester Festival Theatre artist development programme and which he is now presenting as part of the Future Theatre Makers Festival, five shows developed through the programme and staged now across various dates between August 4-16.

All shows are in Chichester Festival Theatre’s newest venue, The Nest, with The Brown Ranger running on Monday, August 4 and Thursday, August 7 at 8pm, and Saturday, August 9 at 2pm. Ben is promising a solo show with a captivating blend of movement and visuals and an original score.

“It started a while ago. I saw a solo show and I thought that it was really good but I thought it would be really hard. I was really envious but friends said that they thought that I could do it. And then I directed a solo show last year and I really enjoyed the experience and I learned a lot. I had friends doing solo shows and I think I was just really inspired by how personal you can be when you do a solo show. I wanted it to be about the gap between popular culture and how we perceive ourselves. I wanted it to be a story of discovery.”

Ben was born in 1994 and grew up at a time when Power Rangers were all the rage but he noted that there wasn't a Power Ranger who felt specific to him: “I have mixed race but there was no brown Power Ranger

“People think of people in terms of stereotypes and how they perceive them but this is really about feeling the unplaceable. It's that question ‘Where are you from? Where are you really from?’ People just thought that I am from everywhere. My maternal side is Sri Lankan and my dad comes from Bury in Manchester. But my mum moved away when she was ten and lived in Wimbledon and other places. I'm very proud of my Sri Lankan heritage but it is not the face value. It is about exploring the person underneath and when you do that you find that there are more similarities than differences.

“I've been doing various workshops in and around Chichester and it has been great. It promotes empathy and real connection with peers in a deeper way.

“It has been great to develop the show through the artist development programme and LEAP (the learning and education department at the theatre). They have been great. I've also been working with Chichester Boys Club and Bishop Luffa School. Every organisation has been brilliant. Everybody has been so up for it. I've also been working with Writing Our Legacy which works with under-represented writers.

“Chichester Festival Theatre as a foundation is incredible. There is a real prestige to being a part of it and it has opened a lot of doors in ways that are changing my life still. I'm in mid conversation with so many. The goal is the show and to be able to show it to people but it is still actively a work in progress because I know that I might come away from the performances thinking about the audience reaction and wanting to adapt the show some more.”