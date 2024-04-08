Meet-up launches for amputees and their families in Chichester
This exciting project will enable local amputees to attend nearby meet-ups to meet one another – a key factor in providing encouragement and support to help them overcome the trauma of amputation.
The past four years have been extremely tough for everyone and particularly amputees with access to physio and prosthetics reduced so Steel Bones is so thrilled to be able to support the local amputee community in this way only possible with the help from FA Holland Funeral Care in Rustington.
The project launched Tuesday, March 26, with its first meet-up at Brick Kiln Nursery & Garden Centre, Bognor Road, Merston from 11am-1pm. This is free to all event. The coffee and cakes are funded by the support from FA Holland Funeral Care in Rustington. Thank you to the funders who make this possible and to the fantastic team organising these brilliant opportunities to bring more amputee families together.
The meetings take place on the first Tuesday of the month and the group is for amputees led by amputee families who really get what other amputee families are going through.
Emma and Leigh Joy-Staines, the charity’s founders, are passionate about creating opportunities which enable all amputees to unite and motivate one another to achieve their goals and live the best life.
They said: “We are so thrilled we can support local amputees in this way, it is vital we create as many opportunities as possible to unite the community again.”
To book a place at one of the Meet Ups email [email protected] or call 01223 734 000. Alternatively, the Steel Bones facebook page can be found here