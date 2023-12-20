Memorial unveiled to long-serving Conservative councillor in Eastbourne
Barry Taylor’s daughter, Lynne Whittington, led the tributes as a commemorative plaque was unveiled in Meads village in his honour. Carols were sung while mince pies and mulled wine were distributed at the small ceremony.
The memorial, affixed to a restored Victorian lamp post from his collection, was unveiled by Barry’s widow, Christine Taylor on what would have been his 80th birthday.
The light, carefully restored by Richard Crook, replaces an ugly modern post and is now one of five Victorian streetlamps in Meads village. Richard paid tribute to Barry’s enormous contribution to Eastbourne’s heritage and to the Community, echoed by Dennis Scard, Chairman of the Meads Community Association and Meads Village Allotments.
Friend and fellow councillor Robert Smart helped to organise the tribute and added his own to record Barry’s tremendous commitment to the town’s heritage: “This is a much-deserved and long-lasting memorial for Barry who did so much to preserve the wonderful heritage of Meads during his 30-years’ service as a Meads Councillor."