Memories of the band that became The Beatles

Shoreham Ropetackle gets to hear – ahead of its release – about a new documentary film about The Quarrymen, John Lennon’s very first group formed when Lennon was just 16 years old.

Pre: Fab – A Sneak Preview with Colin Hall is at the venue on Wednesday, October 15 at 7.30pm.

Colin, for 20 years the custodian of Mendips, the house in which Lennon grew up, will speak about the film which he wrote, narrates and co-directs. It won’t be a screening of the whole film but he will offer around 25 minutes of extracts.

A story rarely told, Pre:Fab! is based on the memoir, which Colin co-wrote, of Colin Hanton, the drummer Lennon recruited to play in the band. Hanton drummed for John for nearly three years which meant he was there the day John met Paul as well as the first time Lennon played The Cavern and the day George auditioned for his place in the group. Colin Hanton also performed on the very first recording John, Paul, George and keyboard player John Duﬀ Lowe made – That’ll Be The Day b/w In Spite Of All The Danger.

Colin Hall confirmed a release date for the film has not yet been fixed but he anticipates that it will come out soon.

“What the film gives is a very honest insight into how it all began with some young lads in the 1950s who didn't know much about anything but who got together under the aegis of John Lennon to make a band. One of the people says in the film that you don't need any talent whatsoever to make a noise. You don't need to plug in. You need to have fun and maybe you need to have a modicum of musical ability. The thing is it was skiffle they were playing which is very rudimentary, and it's a great way in. This was after the war and rock ‘n’ roll hadn't taken off yet but skiffle was a form of folk and blues and jazz, and really it was the calling card for British kids to find their voice.

“The big thing when I grew up was people saying that children should be seen and not heard which meant that they should shut their mouths and speak when spoken to but then skiffle came along which actually gave young people a voice. People would object: ‘Call that music! That's a racket! That's not proper music!’ but it was. Folk, blues and jazz are wonderful forms of music, and it was certainly a way in. It was a way for them to develop something that their parents didn't understand and a way to communicate with each other. It became their social medium. They didn't have any money. That was another thing. After the war British youth didn't have any money at all but this was a way to experience adolescence and basically it gave birth to the teenager. In those days you left school and you got a job and the next day you were basically younger versions of your parents. But they raised the school leaving age and that gave British youth a little bit longer being young.”

But the point is, as Colin says, if it hadn't been for The Quarryman we certainly wouldn't have had The Beatles: “It gave John Lennon his calling card. It gave him a reason to be diverted from his studies. And there was also Paul McCartney. They were both very bright lads. Paul didn't want to upset his dad. His mother had died and his dad was working hard to provide for the boys. They understood that he was going to work and coming home and making their tea and looking after them. But Paul didn't like to be told what to do by anybody and certainly not at school, and he discovered music. He felt an obligation to his dad but he still wanted to play music. He was quite torn but he had the ability to do enough to get by and for his dad not to be alarmed. John Lennon didn't give a damn. He knew his auntie was not going to be pleased but he was prepared to face the consequences when they happened!”