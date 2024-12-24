Memories of working with the late, great Paul O'Grady

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Someone once remarked that Matt Rixon was tall and a funny shape – and on that basis they suggested he should be a panto dame.

Matt hasn't looked back. He will be Dame Trot in Jack and the Beanstalk at Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre this Christmas (December 14-January 5).

“I have done quite a few pantos over the years. I started out as Buttons and then as you get older you get to play the baddie and then when you end up old and fat you become a dame. I'm in my middle years! I think I've been dame maybe half a dozen times.

“My daming started down in Poole nearly 20 years ago when their regular dame had moved on. I think the previous year I had played Buttons but this year they didn’t have a dame and they said they wondered if Matt would step up – just because I am tall and a funny shape!

“But I love it. I think there are couple of functions of the dame but I think the most important is for me to be the heart of the show. She is the heart of the family. For all the mucking about and the chaos there is still a lovely moral to the story and you've got to be at the heart of that moral as the mother. She's family and that has got to be the starting point.”

Any rules are probably self-imposed, Matt says, but you've got to have decorum: “But you have still got to be free to create organised chaos! That's the art of it. It's got to look like a free for all but it has got to be choreographed.”

It's certainly a demanding time: “It's great fun and a great joy but it is tiring and I think that's why they're quite short seasons, just for a few weeks. And I'm certainly starting to feel it. I never used to. But the great thing is that you can use the way you are feeling.

“The last time I was down in Southampton doing panto the dame was Paul O'Grady and working with him was just wonderful. If he was tired or was having a bad day, he would use it and he was hilarious. He was a great performer and what a great loss. It was wonderful to learn from him.”

Matt has also played Edna Turnblad in Hairspray (UK tour). Is there any crossover with being dame now?

“They're different. Any character that you play, regardless of how broad the brushstrokes are, and they're pretty broad with the dame, has got to have a kernel of truth to them. And that's the same whether you're playing a dame or Edna Turnblad or King Lear. But with Edna I played her as a woman and that's how I'm playing the dame. But there is no disguising that I am a six foot four inch bloke in a dress. But obviously the beard will have to go! I do think that people might spot that!”

Matt first did panto in the early 90s and he does think that pantos have changed in the 30 years since: “There are certain fundamentals that have stayed the same because it's important that you know what you're going to get, the call and answer and that kind of thing. There is safety and comfort in knowing those rules. But I do think the jokes have changed and the language has changed in a way that mirrors society. It's all a bit more PC. We used to throw sweets into the crowd but that had to stop. I remember someone came around to the stage door during the interval and said ‘My child has been hit in the eye with a sweet’ and they wanted money. I think we sent them packing but the fact is that the country has become slightly more litigious. I think you used to be able to take slightly more risks but now you have to play it a bit safer. Also there are fewer panto companies so I think perhaps the pantos have become more formulaic but formulaic is a good thing because you want to know what you are getting at a panto and you definitely still get a fantastic show.”