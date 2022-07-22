Men arrested following reports of a person with a firearm in Hove

Officers said they were called to the incident in Clarendon Road at around 9.40am on Friday, July 22.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The road was closed while officers entered a property and conducted a search.
“A 28-year-old man from Worthing and a 41-year-old man from Brighton were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate.
“They both remain in custody at this stage.”
Police said this is believed to be an isolated incident that does not pose a wider risk to the community.