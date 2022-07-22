Men arrested following reports of a person with a firearm in Hove

Police said two men have been arrested after they received reports of a person with a fireman in a property in Hove.

By Jacob Panons
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 4:50 pm
Updated Friday, 22nd July 2022, 5:10 pm

Officers said they were called to the incident in Clarendon Road at around 9.40am on Friday, July 22.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The road was closed while officers entered a property and conducted a search.

“A 28-year-old man from Worthing and a 41-year-old man from Brighton were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate.

Police in Clarendon Road, Hove. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

“They both remain in custody at this stage.”

Police said this is believed to be an isolated incident that does not pose a wider risk to the community.

