Men arrested following reports of a person with a firearm in Hove

Officers said they were called to the incident in Clarendon Road at around 9.40am on Friday, July 22.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The road was closed while officers entered a property and conducted a search.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A 28-year-old man from Worthing and a 41-year-old man from Brighton were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate.

Police in Clarendon Road, Hove. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

“They both remain in custody at this stage.”