Two pensioners suffered ‘potentially life-threatening injuries’ after a collision in an East Sussex village.

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after the serious collision in Ticehurst on Friday afternoon (December 8).

"Emergency services were called to a collision involving a white Honda and a blue Vauxhall on the junction of Whiligh and High Street around 12.50pm,” a police spokesperson said.

"Two men in their 80s – the driver and passenger of the Honda – were both taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. They remain in hospital in serious but stable conditions.”

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for any witnesses, including anyone who may have captured any dash-cam footage from the area at the time.