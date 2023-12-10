Men fighting for their life after collision in East Sussex village
Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after the serious collision in Ticehurst on Friday afternoon (December 8).
"Emergency services were called to a collision involving a white Honda and a blue Vauxhall on the junction of Whiligh and High Street around 12.50pm,” a police spokesperson said.
"Two men in their 80s – the driver and passenger of the Honda – were both taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. They remain in hospital in serious but stable conditions.”
Officers investigating the collision are appealing for any witnesses, including anyone who may have captured any dash-cam footage from the area at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Northorpe.