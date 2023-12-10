BREAKING

Men fighting for their life after collision in East Sussex village

Two pensioners suffered ‘potentially life-threatening injuries’ after a collision in an East Sussex village.
By Sam Morton
Published 10th Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after the serious collision in Ticehurst on Friday afternoon (December 8).

"Emergency services were called to a collision involving a white Honda and a blue Vauxhall on the junction of Whiligh and High Street around 12.50pm,” a police spokesperson said.

"Two men in their 80s – the driver and passenger of the Honda – were both taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. They remain in hospital in serious but stable conditions.”

Sussex Roads Police. Photo: Stock image / Sussex WorldSussex Roads Police. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World
Sussex Roads Police. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for any witnesses, including anyone who may have captured any dash-cam footage from the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Northorpe.

