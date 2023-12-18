Merry Christmas to residents from Hailsham Youth Service

Hailsham Youth Service would like to extend compliments of the festive season to residents and wish them a very happy and healthy Christmas.

Andy Joyes, Youth Service Manager at Hailsham Town Council said: "We really hope everyone is well and looking forward to Christmas – a time of being together with friends and family, and one to remember that whatever this past year has brought us, there is always hope that next year.

Hailsham Youth Service has in the past year fulfilled its aims to provide activities - which are both leisure and issue based - and meet the multitude of needs that the young people put forward us on a regular basis.

It has been a pleasure to work with my colleagues and fellow youth workers – their positive attitude and obvious enjoyment in working with young people has ensured that Hailsham Youth Service has gone from strength to strength since, especially in terms of maintaining optimum social distancing and increased hygiene safety measures when we re-opened many of our services earlier this year.

We have had great support from the Town Council over the past year, who have backed us all the way, and the various projects we have undertaken in partnership with other organisations, including Hailsham Community College, Freedom Leisure, Knockhatch, local businesses and Sussex Police have been particularly enjoyable too.

Young people have been happy with the wide range of activities organised by our team, especially in recent months with our busy autumn and pre-Christmas program, many of which were keenly anticipated. We want our activities to be productive and fun for young people and I know that those who take part in them - and those who attend our centres - enjoy them tremendously.

I hope that young people will continue to enjoy everything Hailsham Youth Service has to offer in 2023 - we have a full and varied programme of activities scheduled! On behalf of myself and my colleagues, I wish young people, parents, families and everyone else from Hailsham and surrounding areas a pleasant Christmas break."

The Mayor of Hailsham, Councillor Paul Holbrook, commends Hailsham Youth Service for providing young people with ample activities in a safe environment to help keep them occupied when not at school, and for the dedication and enthusiasm of the Town Council's youth workers over the past year:

"Parents can be confident that Hailsham Youth Service-run centres provide a safe environment for our local young people, giving them a place to socialise and take part in various activities after school and on weekday evenings.

For nearly 25 years, Hailsham Youth Service has improved the quality of life for local young people in the town and surrounding rural villages. Such benefits have been achieved through the integrated provision of recreation, opportunities for personal and social development, information and advice.

Starting in 1999 with the opening of the Service's flagship facility - the Square Youth Café in Market Square, the service has since set up further facilities including the Hellingly Youth Hub, and Monday Youth Hub. Add to this, the wide range of recreational activities offered via the Friday Night Project and strong links forged over the years with other agencies, including Hailsham Community College, Knockhatch, Freedom Leisure and Sussex Police.

It has been a pleasure to work with Youth Service Manager Andy Joyes and his team during my long tenure as a town councillor – their positive attitude and obvious enjoyment in working with young people has ensured that Hailsham Youth Service has gone from strength to strength and continues to do so despite the current pandemic."

Of course, my gratitude goes to all staff and all teams working for the Town Council, whether they be officers, youth workers, post office staff or the outdoor/works operatives.

I wish the youth service team - and residents - a very happy Christmas and look forward to working with you all again in the New Year."