Met Office issues weather warning for West Sussex as temperatures are set to drop to -5 degrees

A level three cold weather warning has been issued by the Met Office as temperatures across West Sussex are expected to drop as low as -5 degrees next week.

The alert came yesterday morning (Monday, December 5) and announced the cold weather was expected from 6pm Wednesday, December 7 and 9am on Monday, December 12.

The Met Office has advised people across West Sussex to try and maintain an indoor temperature of at least 18 degrees, and to make sure elderly and vulnerable friends and family members are warm.

The warning read: “There is a 90 per cent probability of severe cold weather and icy conditions between 1800 on Wednesday 07 Dec and 0900 on Monday 12 Dec in parts of England. This weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services. Please refer to the national Cold Weather Plan and your Trust's emergency plan for appropriate preventive action.

Weather

“Rather cold conditions are expected to turn colder across much of the UK later Wednesday and through Thursday as air from the Arctic spreads south across the country. Very cold nights are expected, with widespread frosts and potentially severe frosts. Daytime temperatures persisting near or just above freezing, with overnight temperatures continuing to trend downwards. Wintry showers are also likely to affect some coasts, perhaps pushing into some inland areas at times, bringing a risk of icy patches.

“An update will be issued when the alert level changes in any region. Alerts are issued once a day by 0900 if required and are not subject to amendment in between standard issue times. Note that the details of the forecast weather are valid at the time of issue but may change over the period that an alert remains in force. These details will not be updated here unless the alert level also changes, the latest forecast details can be obtained at the following link: http://www.metoffice.gov.uk/public/weather/forecast/#?tab=map.”