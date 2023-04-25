Mid Sussex-based donkey charity thanks marathon runner who raises an incredible £8,000

Safe Haven for Donkeys in the Holy Land, which has its UK office in Wivelsfield in West Sussex , would like to thank fantastic supporter Adam Durbaba who took part in the London Marathon on behalf of the charity yesterday.

Safe Haven’s UK Operations Director Wendy Ahl said: “Not only did Adam finish in an amazing three hours 33 minutes when the average time for a first time entrant is five to six hours, he also raised an incredible £8,000 towards our work with donkeys in Israel and the Palestinian Territories. Thank you Adam and all who sponsored him!”