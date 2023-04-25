Mid Sussex-based donkey charity thanks marathon runner who raises an incredible £8,000

Safe Haven for Donkeys in the Holy Land, which has its UK office in Wivelsfield in West Sussex, would like to thank fantastic supporter Adam Durbaba who took part in the London Marathon on behalf of the charity yesterday.
Safe Haven’s UK Operations Director Wendy Ahl said: “Not only did Adam finish in an amazing three hours 33 minutes when the average time for a first time entrant is five to six hours, he also raised an incredible £8,000 towards our work with donkeys in Israel and the Palestinian Territories. Thank you Adam and all who sponsored him!”
To find out more about Safe Haven’s work, visit safehaven4donkeys.org/