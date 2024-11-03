Mid Sussex D-Day veteran George Chandler honoured in House of Commons by local MP

In a heartfelt address in the House of Commons, Mid Sussex Member of Parliament Alison Bennett paid tribute to her late constituent, George Chandler, a truly inspiring war veteran who sadly passed away earlier in October aged 99.

George was due to lead the Blind Veterans at the Parade at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

During a debate on ‘Remembrance and the Contribution of War Veterans’ in the House of Commons, Alison reflected on George’s remarkable life and his service to the country, recounting stories of his wartime experiences and the lasting impact he had on those around him. George’s son, Paul, described him as being “full of character”.

George was born to a working-class family off the Old Kent Rd and when war was declared, aged 14, he wasn’t evacuated. He experienced, as Alison put it, “The blitz in all its horror”.

The experience was formative for George who, at the age of just 17, persuaded the Naval Office to sign him up for duty.

George saw active service in the Channel as a gunner on a dog boat, with close combat a regular occurrence. On D-Day, he provided cover for American troops landing on Omaha beach.

As he was one of the few remaining veterans at the 80th commemorations this year, George went to No.10 Downing Street, HMS Belfast and Trooping the Colour. In her speech, Alison recounted his family’s “consternation” over what non-Conservative George might say when meeting government ministers.

George’s son Paul told Alison that George’s message for MPs would likely have been: “Don't be stupid like my generation, don't do it again, don't listen to the stupid politicians, and most of all, we must have more compassion for each other.”

George will be missed by family, friends and the constituency, and will be remembered with pride along with so many of this country’s veterans.