Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
41 minutes ago Reddit users frustrated after social media site goes down
1 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
1 hours ago Gary Lineker & Jonathan Gullis clash over new Red Wall ‘Nazis’ jibe
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Energy Price Guarantee to be extended to June
14 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
14 hours ago Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child

Mid Sussex Guides cheer on on Brighton & Hove Albion Women

On Sunday March 12, girls from Girlguiding Sussex Central county were delighted to again have the opportunity to cheer on Brighton & Hove Albion WFC, this time against Manchester City.

By Janet SamuelContributor
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:35 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 09:36 GMT
Ball Kids with ‘Sally’
Ball Kids with ‘Sally’
Ball Kids with ‘Sally’

The invitation was in celebration of last week’s International Women’s Day. More than 350 members and their families were at the match.

Twenty-four girls had the added excitement of being selected to act as mascots and ball kids. Members were also given the honour of choosing the player of the match, Megan Walsh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since Sussex guides attended last year’s event, almost 200 girls have achieved their Football Challenge badge which was produced with the encouragement and interest from those at Brighton & Hove Albion together with the other Girlguiding counties in Sussex. The Challenge is all about teamwork and fun, which is at the heart of Girlguiding.

Most Popular
Mascots with ‘Sally’
Mascots with ‘Sally’
Mascots with ‘Sally’

If you or someone you know, wants to give time to your community and would love to empower girls, build your own confidence and make new friends, then Girlguiding actively welcomes people like you.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To find out more and join us go to:girlguiding.org.uk/information-for-parents/girlguiding.org.uk/get-involved/girlguidingsussexcentralcounty.com/

facebook.com/girlguidingsc

Girlguiding Central geographically covers Mid Sussex, Crawley and Horsham areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
1st Gossops Green Brownies and Guides supporters
1st Gossops Green Brownies and Guides supporters
1st Gossops Green Brownies and Guides supporters
Wendy Colson, County Commissioner with supporters
Wendy Colson, County Commissioner with supporters
Wendy Colson, County Commissioner with supporters
Megan WalshManchester CityBrighton