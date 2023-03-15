Mid Sussex Guides cheer on on Brighton & Hove Albion Women

On Sunday March 12, girls from Girlguiding Sussex Central county were delighted to again have the opportunity to cheer on Brighton & Hove Albion WFC, this time against Manchester City.

Ball Kids with ‘Sally’

The invitation was in celebration of last week’s International Women’s Day. More than 350 members and their families were at the match.

Twenty-four girls had the added excitement of being selected to act as mascots and ball kids. Members were also given the honour of choosing the player of the match, Megan Walsh.

Since Sussex guides attended last year’s event, almost 200 girls have achieved their Football Challenge badge which was produced with the encouragement and interest from those at Brighton & Hove Albion together with the other Girlguiding counties in Sussex. The Challenge is all about teamwork and fun, which is at the heart of Girlguiding.

Mascots with ‘Sally’

If you or someone you know, wants to give time to your community and would love to empower girls, build your own confidence and make new friends, then Girlguiding actively welcomes people like you.

To find out more and join us go to:girlguiding.org.uk/information-for-parents/girlguiding.org.uk/get-involved/girlguidingsussexcentralcounty.com/

Girlguiding Central geographically covers Mid Sussex, Crawley and Horsham areas.

1st Gossops Green Brownies and Guides supporters