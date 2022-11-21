Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies joins NCS students developing life skills

Mims Davies, MP visited students from Woodlands Meed College in Burgess Hill who have been spending their autumn developing their skills and creating positive change with NCS (National Citizen Service), the country’s flagship youth programme for 16–17-year-olds.

Mims Davies MP baking with students at Woodlands Meed College.

The students, who experienced a wide range of learning difficulties, had already enjoyed a 4 day residential experience in Milton Keynes, where they learned teamwork and leadership skills through fun activities like canoeing, climbing and abseiling. The second part of their experience involved developing skills in enterprise, community mapping and an introduction to political understanding and public speaking.

Mims Davies MP joined the young people for a life skills cooking session where they baked and decorated delicious cakes together. The young people also discussed ideas for improving their community with Ms Davies and asked her questions about her important role as an MP. This week the young people will be putting their ideas into action, carrying out social action projects in the local community.

Mims Davies MP said, "It was wonderful to meet the students enjoying these interactive cooking and developing communities’ art session. Their cakes looked beautifully cooked and truly fabulous when fully decorated, it was great to see how they collaborated together to make a huge success of this challenge. Their ideas for community improvements were incredibly well thought out and creative. I wish them all the best as they carry out their social action projects shortly. It was fantastic to see this brilliant partnership in action at Woodlands Meed."

Victor Petersson, NCS lead for Concordia said: “Having Mims joining us for the NCS programme was for many of the young people the highlight of the day. Given the chance to present their own ideas for an enhanced community, as well as sharing the joy of baking with your local MP, connects the young people to the local municipality they live in.”

